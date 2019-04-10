Sacrilege incidents: Families of victims accuse EC of playing into hands of BJP govt at Centre

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The families of the two men killed in the police firing during the "anti-sacrilege" protests in 2015 Wednesday criticised the transfer of the officer probing the case on EC orders, claiming that the poll watchdog "played into the hands" of the BJP government at the Centre. Gurjit Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot on October 14, 2015 following protests over desecration of holy books. "The decision of the Election Commission to shift an IPS officer seemed to be politically motivated as it was done at the behest of the complaint of Akali Dal," said Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh. Hailing the Special Investigation Team, probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, he said the probe was going in the right direction. "The probe was going on in right direction but the Akali Dal did not want us to get justice in this case and then put pressure on its ally BJP at the Centre for removing IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from the SIT," he alleged. "We are also seeking time to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in this regard," said Sukhraj Singh. Sadhu Singh, whose 25-year-old son Gurjit Singh was killed in police firing on the fateful day, alleged that the EC acted at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre after the Akali Dal filed a complaint. Following a complaint lodged by the Akali Dal against the IPS officer, the EC had directed the Punjab government to divest him of his present post for "violating" the model code of conduct. Besides being member of the Special Investigation Team, probing 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, Singh was also holding the charge of IGP Crime and additional charge of the organised crime control unit (OCCU). Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had been posted as IG Counter Intelligence (Amritsar). Meanwhile, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand has also sought rollback of the EC order and threatened to launch a stir. Mand, who had spearheaded a six-month-long Bargari morcha (sit-in) over desecration of the 'Guru Granth Sahib', said Sikh organisations would also meet EC representatives to seek review of the order. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE