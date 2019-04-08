Sacrilege incidents: IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap shifted

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) The Election Commission of India has directed the Punjab government to divest IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of his charge as inspector general (IG) of police, crime, and the additional charge of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) for "violating" the model code of conduct. A show cause notice has also been issued to Pratap Singh to explain his position and the ECI has warned him against making comments related to the SIT probe into the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, officials said. The ECI's direction comes after a complaint was lodged by the Shiromani Akali Dal against Pratap Singh. Following the directions of the ECI, the Punjab government has posted him as inspector general of Counter Intelligence (Amritsar). Pratap Singh is a member of the Special Investigation Team probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, which remains unchanged after the ECI directive. In a communication sent to the chief secretary of Punjab, the ECI wrote that it had received a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral (Akali Dal leader) against the IPS officer. "The matter was examined and it was found that the officer gave politically motivated interview to a TV channel on March 18 and 19 about ongoing investigation by SIT and made certain political comments. It has also been observed that the contents of the part of the interview has political connotations and has the potential to show certain political leaders in poor light. The officer also mentioned the name of leaders of SAD which is clearly in violation of the provision of model code of conduct," the ECI's letter to the chief secretary said. "The commission has therefore decided that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, IGP, (member SIT) shall be immediately relieved from his present post and shall not be given any post related to conduct of elections," as per ECI letter. The commission also directed that action may be initiated against the IPS officer for the "lapse /violation". The ECI also directed the member of SIT to not make any such contents during the period of MCC, as it will affect the fairness of polls. The SAD had filed a complaint against the IPS officer, alleging he was working at the behest of the Congress to target Akalis. The party sought Pratap Singh be shifted out of the state till elections are over. The Punjab government told the ECI that the SIT was functioning independently. The ruling Congress had accused the Akali Dal of trying to use the ECI by filing "frivolous" complaints, aimed at "sabotaging" the SIT probe into the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents. PTI CHS VSD INDIND