Sacrilege incidents: SAD chief Sukhbir urges SIT to record his statement in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday urged the special investigation team (SIT), probing police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura on sacrilege issue, to record his statement in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar on November 19. In a letter to SIT chairman Prabodh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh said the team can choose any place of its choice in Chandigarh, SAD spokesman Daljeet Singh Cheema said. The SIT had questioned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal here on Friday. The Akali patriarch dubbed the probe as "politically motivated" and a strategy to defame them. Parkash Singh, who was initially asked to appear before the SIT at Amritsar and later at a place of his convenience, was quizzed by the probe panel for about 30 minutes. The five-member SIT was set up by the Congress government in September and on Sunday, it had summoned Parkash Singh, his son Sukhbir Singh and actor Akshay Kumar in connection with the incidents. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE