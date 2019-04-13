SAD announces Mahesh Inder Singh as party nominee from Ludhiana

Chandigarh Apr 13 (PTI) Senior Akali leader and former cabinet minister Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal will contest from the Ludhiana constituency in the Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said Saturday. Harcharan Bains, advisor to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the names of the remaining candidates would be announced shortly. Grewal, a senior and traditional Akali stalwart with a strong Panthic image, enjoys a wide secular base. With this, the SAD has announced eight of its 10 candidates from Punjab. Its alliance partner the BJP is contesting from the other three seats -- Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur. PTI VSD SNESNE