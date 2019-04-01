SAD announces three more candidates for LS polls

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) TheShiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Monday announced the names of three candidates including sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Chandumajra has again been fielded from Anandpur Sahib seat while former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra will contest from Patiala seat, as per the party release.Former IAS officer Darbara Singh Guru has been given ticket to contest from Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat (reserve).The names of candidates were announced by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.Sukhbir said the names of candidates for the rest of the seats will be announced soon.The Akali Dal had already announced the names of former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur and former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Charanjit Singh Atwal from Khadoor Sahib and Jalandhar (reserve) seats respectively.Out of the total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Akali Dal will contest on 10 while its ally BJP will fight on three seats as per seat sharing arrangements.The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on May19. PTI CHS VSD DVDV