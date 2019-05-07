SAD asks people of Punjab to vote for Modi

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Tuesday urged the people of Punjab to vote for the NDA candidates as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre provided justice to the families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. SAD Member Parliament Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former MP Tarlochan Singh and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a statement here hailed the prime minister for constituting an SIT to deliver justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh pogrom. "Modi government has given much needed relief to the Sikhs by constituting Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the 1984 Sikh massacre due to which Sajjan Kumar and others are nowbehind bars," the statement said.For the last 33 years, the Sikhs were waiting for justice in the worst ever genocide and the National Democratic Alliance government led by Narendra Modi did the job, they added. "It is right time to pay back to the NDA by voting for it. If NDA again forms the government at the Centre it is the Punjab and Punjabis which will gain the most," they said further.Interestingly, the statement included the name of Dhindsa who had last year resigned from the SAD's core committee and as its secretary general citing health reasons. Ever since he quit the posts,Dhindsa had been staying away from party activities. Dhindsa had even reportedly asked his son Parminder Singh, who is SAD nominee for Sangrur seat, not to contest the Lok Sabha polls and announced that he would not campaign for him if he decided to fight elections. Meanwhile, the SAD leadership also stated that the Centre's decision to build Kartarpur Sahib corridor, to enable devotees to visit the historic Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, has won the hearts of the Sikh community.The SAD leaders said that the Centre's decision to waive the Goods and Services Tax on 'Langar' (community kitchen) is also a "historic" decision taken by the NDA government. PTI CHS RHL