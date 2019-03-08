SAD-BJP delegation to meet Pb Guv

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) A joint delegation of the SAD and the BJP will meet Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on March 10 and highlight the alleged high-handedness of the SIT against opposition leaders in connection with the 2015 police firing incidents in Faridkot. The delegation will comprise SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik and raise the issue with the governor, said SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday. On Thursday, the SAD said it would boycott the special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. The party had claimed that former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar was allegedly being implicated in the police firing incidents. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had rejected the "pre-determined and biased" investigation being carried out by the SIT, formed by the Congress government to "settle political scores" against Akali leaders. Cheema alleged that the SIT was following the footsteps of the Ranjit Singh Commission and implementing the mandate of the Congress party to implicate the SAD. "This politicisation of the SIT is not acceptable and henceforth, the SAD and its leadership will not cooperate with the investigation," Cheema said. PTI CHS SNESNE