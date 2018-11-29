SAD demands SAP of Rs 350 per quintal for sugarcane farmers

Gurdaspur, Nov 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal asked the Punjab government Thursday to announce a state advised price (SAP) ofRs 350 per quintal for sugarcane farmers.The SAD also demanded the government release Rs 400 crore of outstanding payment to the farmers.SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal warned the state government that it would stage a sit-in before every sugarmill if it did not accede to its demand.Addressing a gathering of farmers outside a sugarcane mill here, Badal said it was shocking that the government had not announced any enhanced SAP above last year's price of of Rs 310 per quintal.He said Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had already announced a SAP of Rs 325 per quintal and Rs 335 per quintal, respectively.Badal also alleged that the "wrong policies" of the state government were forcing growers to commit suicides. PTI CHS DPBDPB