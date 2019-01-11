SAD forms election manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Friday announced a 17-member committee which will prepare the party's manifesto for the coming parliamentary polls. Senior Akali leader and MP Balwinder Singh Bhundar and former speaker Punjab assembly Charanjit Singh Atwal will be the chairman and vice chairman of the committee, respectively, a party statement issued here said. The manifesto committee was formed by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Party's spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema will be the member-secretary of the committee, the statement said. Tota Singh, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Janmeja Singh Sekhon are some of the other members of the committee. PTI VSD AQS