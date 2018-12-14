SAD hits out at Cong over reduced winter session of Pb Assembly

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accused the Congress government in Punjab of violating democratic norms by reducing the legislative business to only one sitting in the winter session.Addressing the media in the press lounge of the assembly, he alleged the government has "failed" every section of society."The Congress party led by the Gandhi family is also shamelessly promoting the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh genocide as per its old policy by deciding to nominate Kamal Nath to the post of chief minister of Madhya Pradesh," he said.The government has said the session had been curtailed due to a lack of business. But Badal said it was strange that at a time when Punjab was facing "burning" issues, the Congress government did not have any work to do."This itself is a reflection on the government. It amounts to admitting that it has not done any work," he added.Punjab Assembly Session was curtailed by one day and it was wrapped on December 14 instead of December 15.Badal said it was also a matter of shame that farmers were now being subjected to 'kurki' (auction of land)."We wanted a debate on this because chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had befooled people with the slogan 'karja kurki khatam, fasal ki poori rakam' in the run up to the last assembly elections," he said. PTI CHS ABHABH