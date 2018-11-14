SAD leaders disassociate from Ajnalas

Amritsar, Nov 14 (PTI) SAD leaders in Amritsar said Wednesday they have severed ties with expelled party leaders Rattan Singh Ajnala and his son Amarbir Singh Bony for allegedly betraying the party.The father-son duo were expelled from the primary membership of SAD on Sunday for indulging in "anti-party" activities, the Shiromani Akali Dal said.In a joint statement, several SAD leaders, including SGPC executive committee member Amreek Singh Vishoa, SGPC member Kuldeep Singh Tera, accused the Ajnalas of betraying the party.They said SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal have given the Ajnalas "huge favours""The Ajnala family returned all these favours with an opportunistic act of betrayal and ingratitude," they added. PTI JMS CHS ABHABH