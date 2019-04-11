SAD lodges complaint against Punjab CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) The SAD filed a complaint with the EC Thursday against Raveen Thukral, claiming that he, as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's media advisor, had been posting official press releases of the Congress on social media.However, Thukral denied the Shiromani Akali Dal's charge and said he had resigned from his post on April 7 and the same had been accepted.He further said he was handling election campaign of Amarinder Singh in his personal capacity.In a complaint filed with the Election Commission, Charanjit Singh Brar, political secretary to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, claimed that Thukral had violated the model code of conduct by posting Congress party's official press releases on social media."Since Raveen Thukral was a government servant, he could not disseminate political news and press releases on his Facebook page as was being done by him," Brar said.The SAD leader alleged that Thukral was also monitoring and supervising the distribution of the press releases of the Congress and demanded action against him.The SAD has simultaneously complained against Bathinda district public relation officer and Mansa assistant public relation officer, while claiming that they were allegedly influencing voters in favour of the Congress. PTI CHS VSD KJCK