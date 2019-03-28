SAD says it will field candidates in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

Ambala (Har), Mar 28 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal will field candidates in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana, the party announced Thursday.The decision was taken at the state executive committee meeting of the party's Haryana unit here on Wednesday night. The meeting was chaired by its state president Sharanjit Singh Sotha.Talking to reporters, party spokesman Sant Singh Kandhari ruled out any alliance with the BJP in Haryana for the election.The SAD is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and in Punjab.He claimed that there are around 24 Assembly seats in the state where Sikh voters play significant role in the victory of any candidate.The next meeting of the state executive committee would be held in Yamunanagar, Khandari said.Party supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal had earlier directed the state unit to make preparations for contesting all 10 seats of Haryana, where polling is scheduled to be held on May 12, he said. PTI CORR SUN SOMSOM