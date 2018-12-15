SAD seeks action against official for violating code of conduct

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Alleging "gross violation" of the model code of conduct, the SAD Saturday sought action against the divisional commissioner of Bathinda for issuing appointment letters to 73 revenue officials.Lodging a complaint with the State Election Commission, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that the model code of conduct had come into force on December 7 when the date for the Panchayat polls was announced.The elections to 13,276 panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 30.Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD senior vice president, in a letter to the SEC alleged that divisional commissioner, Bathinda Harjit Singh distributed appointment letters to the patwaris (revenue officials) in presence of senior local administration, violating the code of conduct.The former Punjab minister sought immediate action against the officer. PTI CHS RHL