SAD seeks additional central forces in Ferozepur, Bathinda

Chandigarh, May 18 (PTI) The SAD Saturday urged the Election Commission to deploy additional paramilitary forces in Ferozepur and Bathinda constituencies, from where senior party leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal are contesting the general election, respectively.In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner just a day ahead of the election, Akali Dal's senior vice president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said additional paramilitary forces were required in these two constituencies to ensure free and fair elections.Cheema said there were 1,729 polling booths in Bathinda and central forces were deployed only on 700 booths."Similarly, paramilitary forces are deployed on few selective booths in Ferozepur parliamentary constituency while some hyper-sensitive areas such as Abohar city and Ferozepur city were left without paramilitary forces," he claimed.Cheema expressed fear that the Congress party might adopt "unfair means to intimidate" voters in these two constituencies as ruling party's had an agenda to defeat Badal family.Sukhbir Badal is contesting from Ferozepur while his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is fighting from Bathinda.Cheema also demanded deployment of central forces at all sensitive polling booths in Punjab.Polling to 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on Sunday. PTI CHS VSD ABHABH