SAD seeks clarity over resignation of five AAP legislators

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The opposition SAD on Tuesday sought a clarification over the resignations of five AAP legislators who had quit the party and the Punjab Assembly.SAD general secretary and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia asked for the Speaker's response regarding the five legislators, saying, "There should be a clarity over the matter.""People today are raising questions over those who are responsible for protecting the constitution. The law is very clear. If any MLA has resigned from the party and contested from other party, his disqualification (from Assembly) is imminent. Why disqualification is not taking place," the senior Akali leader asked.Five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Punjab -- H S Phoolka, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Baldev Singh -- have put in their papers between January and May. Except for Baldev Singh, the other four have resigned from the Assembly as legislators too.The AAP have already sought the disqualification of Khaira, who floated his own political outfit, the Punjab Ekta Party. Sandoa and Manshahia joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls. Khaira and Baldev had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda and Faridkot respectively as Punjab Ekta Party candidates.Majithia said he expected Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh to soon take a call on the AAP legislators who quit the party.Meanwhile, Khaira and Manshahia, who were slated to personally appear before the Speaker here on Tuesday, failed to turn up.Talking to media, the Speaker said he received a letter from Khaira stating that he was in Delhi to meet a doctor.Manshahia also sent a mail, saying he was busy with some work, he said.Asked when he would take a decision on their resignations as legislators, the Speaker said there was no fixed time frame for the same, adding that they would be called again.He further said both would continue to be the members of the House till any decision is taken on their resignations.Meanwhile, a delegation of SAD-BJP members met the Speaker here to seek extension of the upcoming Assembly session. The Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be in session from August 2 to August 6.