SAD seeks probe into 'use of public money' for Cong's Moga rally

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) The opposition SAD Friday demanded a probe into "use of public money" for holding the ruling Congress' "political rally" in Punjab's Moga "under the garb" of a debt waiver function which was attended by its president Rahul Gandhi.The public meeting in Moga was held on Thursday, where Gandhi spoke about farm debt loan waiver schemes implemented by Congress governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh."The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked the Punjab government to order an immediate inquiry into how state funds were used to host a political rally of the Congress party in Moga yesterday and demanded immediate restoration of the funds to the government treasury," party vice president Daljit Singh Cheema was quoted as saying in a release.In a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh seeking a probe, Cheema said the state treasury could not be allowed to be "looted in this manner" and demanded immediate corrective action to restore public faith in the government.The letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the Central Election Commission and also the State Election Commission, asked Singh to conduct an immediate inquiry into it and take action against officials who had "allowed a political rally" to be held by the Congress party in Moga "under the garb" of a debt waiver function.Cheema said Congress banners at the event site, mentioning the party's 'Mission13' as well political speeches at the programme for soliciting votes in the forthcoming general elections, made it clear that this was not a government rally but the grand old party's poll rally.Under 'Mission 13', the Congress aims to win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. PTI CHS NSDNSD