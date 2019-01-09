SAD seeks production subsidy for farmers

Bathinda, Jan 9 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday sought production subsidy for farmers on the pattern of investment subsidy being given to the industry. Former Punjab deputy chief minister said he had already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce production subsidy concept for farmers. "Production subsidy should be given to farmers on the pattern of investment subsidy given to the industry," he said after interacting with party workers at Goniana here. "Farmers have no control over inputs like fertilisers and pesticides but their output is fixed as per government norms. This creates a dichotomy which should be addressed by granting them an annual subsidy," he added. He also accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of committing a fraud with farmers, claiming he had given "a signed affidavit" to farmers that the Congress government would wave their entire debt. Meanwhile, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that Amarinder Singh was trying to "befool" the people of Punjab by stating that central funds had not been received to initiate work on the Kartarpur corridor. She said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had already made it clear that funds would be released once the state government acquired land for the Kartarpur corridor. "If the Punjab government does not acquire land, then it cannot blame the Centre for its failure," she added. PTI CHS SNESNE