SAD seeks transfer of Muktsar SSP, accuses him being 'partisan'

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal Thursday urged the Election Commission to transfer Muktsar police chief Manjit Singh Dhesi expressing apprehension that a free and fair elections was not possible under his supervision.In a written complaint to the ECI, the party has alleged that the Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police played a "partisan role" during panchayat and zila parishad elections last year."During the block samiti and zila parishad elections last year, a number of incidents of booth capturing and bogus voting were reported from various places with the most such incidents occurring in Shri Muktsar Sahib. "SAD supporters were threatened and even expelled from polling booths," party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged in a statement issued here.Dhesi was the Muktsar SSP at that time, he said."Even now, the same police officer was holding the post...and it was not possible to expect a free and fair poll under his supervision," Cheema alleged, urging the EC to immediately issue transfer orders for the SSP.