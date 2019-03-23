SAD to announce remaining candidates within week: Sukhbir

Chandigarh, Mar 23(PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday that his party will come out with names of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats in a week. The party had already announced to field Bibi Jagir Kaur and Charanjit Singh Atwal from Khadoor Sahib and Jalandhar seats respectively."The party will release its remaining candidate list for the parliamentary election in another one week or so, said Sukhbir here.Out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Akali Dal contests on 10 and BJP on three. The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. Punjab will go to polls in single phase on May 19. SAD chief said he held a meeting on Saturday with party leaders and workers of Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency. He further said the party would start a week long membership drive starting April 1 during the course of which party office bearers would fan out across the state to register new members.Sukhbir urged the party office bearers to go house-to-house to make the membership drive a huge success. He said he would also participate in the drive and enroll new members in Jalalabad.SAD chief also announced that he would address party rallies across the state as part of the election campaign for the forthcoming parliamentary polls from March 31. He said he would address three rallies on March 31 at Ropar, Garhshankar and Balachaur. SAD president said he was on the verge of ending the 'Worker Milni' (meeting) programme under which he had interacted with party workers across 90 constituencies in the last more than one month. He said workers were upbeat and ready to take on the alleged "corrupt and non performing" Congress government. "Everywhere I went workers told me the people were ready to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress government for reneging on each and every promise made to the people," he alleged."People are now also comparing the people friendly leadership of Parkash Singh Badal during which each and every segment of society was benefited with the totally inept and failed leadership of chief minister Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir claimed. PTI CHS RCJ