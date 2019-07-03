SAD urges Punjab Guv to recall pardon order to ex-cops in fake encounter case

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab Wednesday urged Governor V P Singh Badnore to recall his order of pardoning four former policemen who are serving life imprisonment in a 1993 fake encounter case. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said they cannot be "let off" and alleged that the state government had "deliberately concealed" some facts related to the case. Led by Badal, a delegation from the SAD met the governor here and submitted a memorandum, seeking that he recall his pardon order. We urged the governor to immediately recall his order, Badal told reporters. On the recommendations of the DGP and the additional director general of police for jails, and the "facts pointed out by them", the governor had pardoned the life term of the former policemen last month Badnore had used powers vested on him under article 161 of the Constitution to pardon them.The four former policemen were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Patiala in 2014 for killing Ludhiana resident Harjit Singh in a fake encounter in 1993. The then Uttar Pradesh Superintendent of Police, Ravinder Kumar; UP Inspector Brij Lal Verma; UP Constable Onkar Singh; and Punjab Police Inspector Harinder Singh were awarded life imprisonment. SAD chief and Ferozepur MP claimed that the state government had committed a "grave sin" by recommending pardon for the convicts. He further said the party will announce its next course of action on the issue if it did not get a positive response from the governor. The father and sister of Harjit Singh also accompanied the SAD leaders for submitting the memorandum to the Punjab Governor. The party had earlier claimed that 22-year-old Harjit was killed by these policemen in 1993 "to secure out of turn promotions". PTI CHS VSD ANBANB