Sadananda Gowda takes charge of chemicals and fertilisers ministry

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda Wednesday assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.The move was necessitated following the demise of Ananth Kumar on Monday. Gowda is currently the minister for statistics and programme implementationGowda took charge of the ministry in addition to the existing portfolio, an official statement said.Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya and senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI LUX ABM