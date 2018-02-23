Sadbhav Engg wins Rs 981 cr highway project in UP

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Sadbhav Engineering today said it has been selected as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway project in Uttar Pradesh for which it has quoted a price of Rs 981 crore.

"The company has been declared the successful bidder by NHAI" for a project for NH 24 extension in Uttar Pradesh under National Highways Development Project (NHDP), Sadbhav Engineering said in a filing to the BSE. The project for construction of NH 24 extension 4-lane bypass starting from Behta Road and terminating at Sitapur Road in Uttar Pradesh under NHDP phase VII - package 2 will be undertaken on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, it said. The total length of the project is 32.89 km and will be completed in three years, the company said. It said it had quoted a price of Rs 981 crore for the project while the NHAI has estimated Rs 986.22 crore. PTI NAM ANS ANS -