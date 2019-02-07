Safeco Hygiene at the Outlook India 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) EDANA and BCH present Outlook in India New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Safeco Hygiene Films Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of premium breathable and sustainable hygiene films will exhibit at the Outlook India 2019. After the European, Asian and Latin American editions, the globally successful nonwoven & hygiene products conference is to be held on February 12-13, 2019 at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurgaon, India. The event will feature an in-depth look at the latest developments in nonwovens and global absorbent hygiene and personal care products markets, including expert local insight on the political and economic environment, growth trends and the potential for nonwovens in this region. The keynote topics include market data and trends, mainstream and niche products in unique co-existence, technology, product development and innovation, product stewardship and sustainability. Meet Safeco team at the table top exhibition to know on the latest trends and new developments in disposable hygiene films industry. SAFECO Table Top details - Dates - February 12 (Tuesday) February 13 (Wednesday)Booth - XProducts - PE breathable, non breathable film, PLA compostable film and silicon coated release liners. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow significantly over the next 10 years. The growth in this region is because of the increasing number of working women, improved standard of living, rising awareness on health and hygiene has fuelled the market demand for disposable hygiene products. The penetration of hygiene products in Asia-Pacific is miniscule in comparison with the developed nations. The higher birth rate is one of the major factors driving the baby diaper market, while ever growing ageing population is firing up the adult diaper market growth. Hiren Chawra, Director, Safeco Hygiene says Surging demand for the finest hygiene products in developing countries along with high birth rate, rising per capita GDP, and increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene are the factors promoting the global disposable hygiene market. Safeco has established itself as a premium hygiene films manufacturer. Our reach has expanded and we have supply capabilities in India, Southeast Asia, Europe and other developing countries. He further adds EDANA and BCH are two prominent drivers for the hygiene film market, that is growing at an exponential rate and this is the time for us to be at the forefront of new developments that focuses on sustainability and environment-friendly solutions. Outlook India 2019 will bring us close as a global company and synergize with the like minds. Samir Gupta, Managing Director, BCH says Outlook India has received an overwhelming response from the global absorbent hygiene products industry and we are very optimistic that this event will act catalyst in pushing this industry towards sustainable positive growth. About OUTLOOK INDIA 2019 Outlook in Europe, Asia and Latin America is now extending to India for a fantastic opportunity to network and hear from key players on topics such as market data and trends, mainstream and niche products, as well as sustainability. Leveraging the success of BCH (Business Co-ordination House) in organizing events for the industry in India, EDANA has created this synergy to present a high-level conference and exhibition in order to continue supporting the market growth across the Indian subcontinent and Asia. About EDANA EDANA is the international association serving the nonwovens and related industries. EDANA helps over 250 members across over 40 countries design their future. Its mission is to create the foundation for sustainable growth through active promotion, education and dialogue. About BCH BUSINESS CO-ORDINATION HOUSE (BCH) is an authoritative and trustworthy access for companies in striking reciprocally beneficial alliances with the budding Indian Technical Textile, Nonwoven and Composite Industry. It co-ordinates business activities and facilitates collaboration all across the globe and offers a set of customised services. BCH assists in Entry Strategy, Tie-ups and Alliances and also offers Global Sourcing solutions. While holding a rock solid rapport worldwide with coveted organizations, BCH aspires to steer industry players in accomplishing the utmost yield by serving them in all their needs. About Safeco Hygiene Safeco Hygiene Films Pvt. Ltd. was established in the year 2012 to exclusively cater to the growing needs and quality demands of the disposable hygiene industry. The entire infrastructure is designed keeping in mind the strict hygiene and quality requirements of the global disposable hygiene product manufacturers. We specialise in cast PE, printed breathable, non-breathable and 100% compostable/biodegradable films for application in baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult diapers and medical drapes and gowns. We can also produce full and partial hot melt laminated back sheet with non-woven.