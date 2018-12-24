Safety inspection at Delhi Metro's Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The 9.7-km Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line was Monday inspected for safety, paving way for its opening, officials said.The new segment is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, is part of the Phase-III of the DMRC network."The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) today inspected the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Pink Line. The 9.7-km segment has five stations, three underground and two elevated," a senior DMRC official said.The stations are -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1.Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations, the official said.The DMRC Monday also inaugurated an exhibition in the upper area of the foyer of Rajiv Chowk station, on completion of 16 years of its operations.Former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the DMRC's first-ever corridor -- 8.2-km stretch between Tis Hazari and Shahdara stations of the Red Line -- on December 24, 2002, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the capital city.The 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Violet Line was opened to public in November, taking the entire span of the Delhi Metro network to 317 km.While the Shahdara-Tis Hazari section had six stations, DMRC now boasts of 231 stations, with an average daily ridership of about 28 lakh.The official said, as part of Ph-IV of the DMRC, a 103 km-long project has been proposed and Delhi Metro will continue to serve people with greater amenities and efficiency.On December 20, the DMRC had also launched its Twitter account, which now has over 3,200 followers. PTI KND SOMSOM