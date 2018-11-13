Safety inspection of Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section of Delhi Metro's Violet line on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Commissioner For Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the Escorts MujesarRaja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line on November 16, before it is inaugurated.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, said the 3.2 kilometre elevated section comprises of two elevated stations - Sant Surdas (Sihi) and Raja Nahar Singh."The Commissioner For Metro Rail Safety, S K Pathak will inspect the Escorts Mujesar Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) Metro section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line on November 16," it stated.According to DMRC, this section will be an extension of the Kashmere GateEscorts Mujesar Violet Line and is likely to be inaugurated later this month.After the section is inaugurated, the corridor will now become 46.6 kilometres long while the total length of Delhi Metro network will become 317 kilometres. PTI BUN NSD