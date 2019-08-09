Saffronart's jewellery conference to explore India's rich legacy of gems and jewels

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) India's cross-cultural legacies of jewels and jewellery will take centre stage at the second edition of Saffronart's biennial jewellery conference. Part of the auction house's 'Dialogues in Art' series, the conference titled "Mapping a Legacy of Indian Jewels" will be held on October 11-12. It will be curated by author and leading jewellery historian Usha R Balakrishnan.Over the course of two days, the event will feature an illustrious line-up of speakers including leading jewellery historians, specialists and designers from across the globe, who will deliberate on the gem trade for which the Indian subcontinent has been a nodal point for the last several centuries. "As curator, it is my goal to put together a programme that promotes close interaction between experts, creators and connoisseurs. 'Mapping a Legacy of Indian Jewels' does just this. "We will trace ancient traditions, modern techniques, showcase exceptional beauty, and explore Indias jewellery legacy across time and space," Balakrishnan said. The interdisciplinary sessions will explore themes including 'Jewellery and Gem Trade in Portuguese Goa', 'A History of the Diamond Trade', and 'The Jewelled History of South India rooted in royal patronage'.The second edition of Saffronart's jewellery conference follows its well received inaugural edition in 2017. "As the pioneers of jewellery auctions within India, we presented a structured format for jewels and jewellery design, to highlight their history, legacy and values, within what must be the most sophisticated and pervasive jewellery market in the world: India," Minal Vazirani, President and Co-founder of Saffronart, said in a statement. Speakers at the conference will include cultural capital consultant and jewellery historian Hugo Crespo, art historian and author Lisa Hubbard, international jewellery specialist, former Jewellery Chairman of the Americas for Sothebys and current senior advisor to Christies jewellery department. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai. PTI TRS MAHMAH