Sagisu raises USD 2.1 mn funding

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Logistics solution provider Sagisu Friday said it has secured fresh round of seed funding of USD 2.1 million (around Rs 15.07 crore) to fuel its growth ambitions. The investment comes on the back of Sagisu's steadily growing business model and a burgeoning customer base. The company will use the funds to build smart logistic hubs and further expand into new geographies along with scaling up their technology platform and sales /supply organization capabilities, the company said in a statement. Sagisu said, the funding commitment is from prominent investors in US and India, and it aims to build 50 smart hubs and expand into major cities in India. Sagisu is a business to business (B2B) logistics platform with current operations in Bengaluru with over 100 aggregated trucks. In May 2016, Mithun Kadur an IIM Bengaluru alumnus founded Sagisu to improve efficiencies in logistics. PTI SVK DRR