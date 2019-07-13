Sahitya Akademi announces winners of Yuva Puraskar, Bal Sahitya Puraskar in Maithili

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A month after the announcement of winners for Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Sahitya Akademi on Friday announced the awards for authors in Maithili language.While Amit Pathak's poetry collection "Raag-Upraag" won him the Yuva Puraskar, Rishi Bashistha was announced the winner of Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his story book "Ek Phoolak Guldasta"."The winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar will be awarded on the Children's Day, the date for Yuva Puraskar are yet to be decided," the academy of letters had announced.Earlier the organisation had announced the Yuva Puraskar for 23 Indian languages and Bal Sahitya Puraskar for 22 languages except Maithili.The winners of both the awards will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000. PTI MAHMAH