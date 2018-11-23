Sahyadri Hospitals Clocks Major Milestone of 100 Liver Transplants in 2.5 Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, November 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Excellent medical team, clinical outcomes, affordable price range makes this possibleSahyadri Hospitals added another feather in its cap by conducting 100th liver transplant at its Deccan Unit. The liver transplant was conducted on a 48-year-old male from Atpadi, Sangli who was suffering from end stage liver cirrhosis. Hepatobilliary and Liver Transplant Surgeons Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Dr. Dinesh Zirpe, Dr. Shailesh Sable; Transplant Anaesthetist - Dr. Dinesh Babu, Dr. Manish Phatak; Chief Consultant Liver ICU Dr. Chetan Pandey, Coordinators - Mr. Arun Ashokan, Mr. Aman and Mr. Rahul Tambe and Medical Social Worker Ms. Sharmila Padhye were the team who made this possible. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591161/1463896_Sahyadri_Logo.jpg )Dr. Sunil Rao said, "This is an extremely proud moment for us as we celebrate 100 lives with liver transplants in span of just 2.5 years. We are happy that we not only achieved this milestone, but we have been able to transform the lives." He further said, "Availability of well-trained medical team under the leadership of Dr. Vibhute, excellent clinical outcomes and affordable price points & availability of service helped us. We have made liver transplant service available not only in Pune but also in Nashik and Aurangabad, and have extended Liver OPDs at tier 2 & 3 cities like Satara, Karad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Baramati, Ahmednagar and Indapur."Dr. Sunil Rao added that while saluting the donors and their families, we congratulate our team of doctors, staff members and also ZTCC and Traffic Police who have played a key role in achieving this significant milestone.Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Hepatobilliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon Sahyadri Hospitals, said, "We are proud to have serviced so many patients with 89%* success rates in such a small period. During this journey, apart from challenging Liver Transplants, we have also been able to do some rare surgeries like Kidney-Pancreas Transplants, maximum number of Paediatric Liver Transplants in Maharashtra and simultaneous Liver, Kidney and Pancreas Transplant and donor Liver retrieval from a 84-year-old man, which was first case reported in the state." Continuing further on medical milestones, Dr. Vibhute said, "We have also achieved some striking milestones like Liver harvesting and successful transplantation from a dengue positive donor; it was reported as the first such case in Asia, besides, for the first time in India, Sahyadri retrieved Liver from a brain dead Kidney Transplant recipient."Dr. Manish Pathak, Transplant Anaesthetist, said, "This has been possible because of the state-of-the-art Infrastructure, dedicated team of doctors like Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Dr. Dinesh Babu, Dr. Dinesh Zirpe, Dr. Shailesh Sable, Dr. Sandeep Kulkarni and trained staff members and comprehensive medical care to the patients across the entire spectrum of liver disorders. In addition, a dedicated Liver ICU consists of 5 bedded ICU with expert team exclusively for liver transplants, a dedicated rehab team to ensure quicker and better post-surgery recovery for the liver transplant patient, which will help us cutting down the extra expense post-surgery."Dr. Ketan Apte, Head Sahyadri Hospitals Deccan, Hadapsar and Nagar Road, said, "I want to congratulate the team of doctors who not only did the transplants successfully but focused on fast track recovery and discharge of the patient. Having achieved this major milestone, our journey forward will be more ambitious as we step up organ donation awareness activities. We salute all those donors and their families who have made this possible with their noble deed. As a part of our organ donation awareness program, we recently conducted World's Largest Organ Donation Drive, in association with Rotary District 3131, which also got registered into Guinness World Records for achieving Maximum Online Organ Donation pledges in 8 hours. We are happy that we were a part of the resounding success."About Sahyadri Hospitals:Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 beds, 1200 clinicians and 2300 support staff providing round the clock healthcare. To know more: http:ahyadrihospital.com/Source: Sahyadri Hospitals Limited PWRPWR