Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal team up for horror comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy titled "Bhoot Police".Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by "Phobia" helmer Pavan Kripalani.The studio shared the news on Twitter on Monday."Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D! "Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account. PTI RDS BKBK