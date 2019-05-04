Saif Ali Khan's film with Aanand L Rai to release in September

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions is set for a September release.According to a statement issued by the makers, the team will soon announce the title of the film. The project was earlier named "Hunter".As per reports, the film which is set in 1780, shows Saif as a failed sadhu (Hindu ascetic). The movie, directed by Navdeep Singh, also features "Mukkabaaz" actor Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. PTI KKP SHDSHD