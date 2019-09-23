scorecardresearch
Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan' to release on October 18

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Saif Ali Khan's next "Laal Kaptaan" will now hit the theatres on October 18. The movie, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, was earlier scheduled to be released on October 11. "Revenge is all he seeks and his HUNT reveals tomorrow, #LaalKaptaan, in theatres from 18th October," Rai tweeted.The filmmaker also shared a new poster of the movie which features Saif as a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit."NH 10" helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hassan and Manav Vij are also a part of the cast. PTI SHD RDSRDS

