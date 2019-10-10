Saif's next web-series 'Tandav' on lines of 'House of Cards'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Post his digital foray with "Sacred Games", Saif Ali Khan is set to star in another web-series, "Tandav", which the actor says is on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller "House of Cards".A Netflix series, "House of Cards", revolved around a Democrat who climbed his way to the US presidential office. It featured Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in the lead.Saif said the show is based on Indian politics and is set on a massive scale. "I don't want to use American examples, but it's along the lines of 'House Of Cards', although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them," the actor said in a statement.Saif will play the role of a politician in the show, to be helmed by "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar."My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the prime minister," he added.Saif is looking forward to the release of "Laal Kaptaan" which will hit the screens worldwide on October 18. His upcoming films include "Jawani Jaaneman" with Tabu and "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior" with Ajay Devgn. PTI KKP RDSRDS