SAIL chairman assaulted in Hauz Khas

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was assaulted allegedly by some men in south Delhi's Hauz Khas while he was on his way home, in a suspected case of road rage, police said on Thursday. The incident took place near HUDCO Place on August Kranti road on Wednesday night and two persons -- Amardeep, a resident of Uttam Nagar and Lalit, a resident of Dwarka -- were arrested from the spot. The accused were inebriated, they said. During inquiry, it was found that Chaudhary's car was hit by another vehicle with four occupants. As he and his driver came out of the car, one person from the other vehicle caught the driver by his neck and the other three assaulted Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said. Two patrolling personnel of the Defence Colony police station reached the spot at around 10.50 pm and saw two-three men beating up a person, police said. The policemen rescued the person, who was later identified as SAIL Chairman Chaudhary, and caught hold of two of the accused, Kumar said. Chaudhary was going towards Siri Fort when the incident happened, police said. According to a SAIL statement, Chaudhary was on his way back to his residence from the office when he was attacked. "He was brutally attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs at around 10.30 pm. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed," it said. Chaudhary got injuries in the leg and shoulder. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was discharged after treatment, police said. The SAIL chairman called the incident a "murderous assault"."I was taken by surprise by this unexpected and violent attack by the assailants. It was a murderous assault. However, I am grateful to the police patrol team for its quick actions. Due to their timely arrival and prompt intervention, two miscreants could be nabbed on the spot. I am confident that police will probe the matter and book all the culprits," said Chaudhary. A case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station. The arrested accused, Amardeep is a labourer while Lalit has some previous involvements in robbery cases and police are verifying the facts, they said, adding that the car they were travelling in was seized. Police said they are probing the case from all angles.