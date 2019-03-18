SAIL comes out with smart bins for garbage collection

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) State-owned SAIL Monday said it has come out with smart steel garbage bins that can emit signals to the collection vehicles about the fill-up position."The smart garbage bins made up of stainless steel can not only collect unbridled garbage but also send signals to the collection vehicles about the fill-up position," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.There will be separate bins for recyclable wastes and non-recyclable wastes, it said.A bin will be installed at a smart garbage station being developed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) at BhikajiCama Place in the national capital, it added.SAIL further said that the bins will also be supplied to another garbage stations being developed in North Delhi by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) at Kamala Nagar.To take this initiative further, the PSU is looking out for other municipalities as well as metro cities, the company said. PTI ABI BAL