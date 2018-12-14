SAIL posts highest single-day hot metal output

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The country's largest steel maker SAIL said it achieved its "best ever" hot metal output in a single day at 55,282 tonnes on Thursday."Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has clocked its best ever hot metal production in a single day at 55282 tonnes on 13th December," the PSU said in a statement Friday.The PSU is augmenting output from its new plants and is also focussed on operating at its rated capacity after the commissioning of all its new blast furnaces at its three integrated steel units -- Rourkela, IISCO and Bhilai, it added.SAIL achieved its best production previously at 54,786 tonnes on November 24.SAIL's Rourkela steel plant also set a new benchmark by producing 13,051 tonnes of hot metal on Thursday."The previous best of 12622 tonnes was recorded on June 8, 2018," it said. PTI SID ABM