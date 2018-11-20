SAIL reappoints 3 independent directors to board

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The country's largest steel maker SAIL Tuesday announced the reappointment of three independent directors to its board. With the move, the total number of independent directors on the board of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has increased to seven. The steel ministry has reappointed three "non-official independent directors on the board of SAIL for a period of one year from the date of completion of their existing tenure or till further orders whichever is earlier," SAIL said in a filing to BSE. The three independent directors are -- Ashok Gupta, Anshu Vaish and Parmod Bindal. SAIL produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of the country and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials. The company manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products. Shares of the company closed at Rs 62.35, lower by 3.03 per cent on the BSE. PTI SID DRRDRR