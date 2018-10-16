SAIL says regularly developing high-quality products

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Country's largest steel producer SAIL has said it is regularly developing high-quality products that are relevant to the need of the country and the market. "SAIL is continually developing high quality products...To fulfil these requirements we are not only working on production front but also focussing equally on the marketing aspect," SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was quoted as saying in a statement.To popularise and give impetus to the use of the company's structurals, SAIL has also begun the campaign 'NEX From SAILThe Future in Steel Design' and has launched these in market under the brand name of NEX From SAIL, the statement said.NPB750 is the new product in the NEX series, which will not only provide strength to the construction but will also prove to be cost-effective, the statement said. PTI SID SID ANUANU