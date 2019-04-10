SAIL supplies steel for Indian Army's 'Dhanush'

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Domestic steel giant SAIL Wednesday said it has supplied special quality steel for India's indigenous artillery gun 'Dhanush'.Special quality forging steel was supplied from the PSU's Durgapur-based Alloy Steels Plant."Steel Authority of India supplied steel for Indias first indigenous and biggest artillery gun Dhanush, which was inducted into Indian Army on April 8, 2019," the company said in a statement. With this, SAIL has once again established its commitment to fulfilling the countrys requirement and strengthening Indias defence systems, it said. Dhanush has been designed and developed by the Gun Factory in Jabalpur where it was handed over to the Indian Army.SAIL steel has been used in the countrys various defence programmes, including INS Vikrant, INS Kiltan, INS Kamorta, MBT Arju etc, it added."SAIL is ready to meet and supply special grade steels for technical requirement of Indian's defence programmes," Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.The government owns about 75 per cent stake in SAIL. Its crude steel output grew over 8 per cent to 16.3 million tonne (MT) in the just concluded fiscal. PTI NAM NAM ANUANU