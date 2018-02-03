SAILs Bhilai Steel Plant blast furnace blown in

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) today said its Bhilai Steel Plant has successfully blown in the Blast Furnace ? Mahamaya.

With the new furnace on-stream, SAIL Bhilai Steel Plants hot metal capacity will go up to 7.5 million tonnes per annum from the present production level of around 5 MT, SAIL said in a statement.

"Achieving an important milestone towards the completion of modernisation and expansion programme, SAILs Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has blown in the Blast Furnace No 8 ? Mahamaya successfully," it said.

This is the first step towards commissioning of Mahamaya which has a useful volume of 4060 cubic metre and capacity of producing 8030 tonnes of hot metal per day or and 2.8 million tonnes per annum, it added.

"The entire SAIL team is making tremendous efforts and results are quite visible also in all areas like production, revenues, cost of production, quality, our projects, our market share," SAIL Chairman P K Singh said.

SAIL is increasing its saleable steel capacity and is targeting to increase sales volume by 10 per cent every year from the 14 MT in 2016-17, the statement said. PTI JD SBT