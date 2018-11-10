SAIL's hot strip mill at Rourkela plant to be completed soon: Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary Saturday said the new Hot Strip Mill at Rourkela Steel Plant should be completed by the beginning of next financial year, which will augment the unit's hot rolled steel making capacity.He made the remarks while visiting the state-owned firm's Rourkela Steel Plant.According to a statement, during his address, Chaudhary emphasised on early completion of the new 3.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Hot Strip Mill (HSM).The new HSM should be completed by the beginning of next financial year, which will augment the plant's hot rolled steel making capacity along with enabling RSP to produce advance grade HR coils, he said."This will help RSP to cater to the high end HR Steel segment and facilitate for supplying to Cold Rolling Mills producing auto grade steel, as per requirement," the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) chairman said.During the visit, Chaudhary inaugurated the Additional Heat Treatment Line (AHTL) of the Special Plate Plant (SPP) of RSP. The Special Plate Plant has been catering to the needs of the nation's defence and research programmes and has supplied steel for indigenous defence projects like INS Vikrant, INS Kamorta etc. PTI RSNBAL