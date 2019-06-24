Saini's demise major loss for BJP: Modi

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Expressing grief on the demise of BJP's Rajasthan unit president Madan Lal Saini, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said his passing away was a major loss for the BJP.In a tweet, Modi said he contributed to strengthening the party in Rajasthan. "He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.Condoling the members of Saini's family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society. BJP's working president JP Nadda said Saini dedicated his entire life for society and his passing away was an irreparable loss for the party.Echoing similar sentiments, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Saini was closely associated with public welfare works and expressed his deep condolences to his family. PTI JTR JTR SOMSOM