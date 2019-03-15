Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Friday condemned targeting of political workers in two separate incidents in south Kashmir and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that perpetrators of these attacks are brought to justice. A 40-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists late on Thursday night at Gulzarpora in Pulwama district, while a National Conference worker was shot at and injured in Anantnag district. "Yet again political workers are being targeted. The targeting of NC worker in Bijbehara is not only condemnable but also an appeal for introspection. Nothing has been achieved by killing political workers in the last three decades but adding to the army of orphans and widows," Lone said. PTI MIJ AQSAQS