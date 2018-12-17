Sajjan Kumar's conviction dampens Cong celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) On a day when Congress formed governments in three states, the party's celebrations were dampened due to the court verdict against its leader Sajjan Kumar in an anti-Sikh riots case as the BJP and the Akali Dal mounted an attack on the new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, alleging his name too had cropped up in the violence.The Congress put up a show of opposition unity, with top leaders of various parties joining Rahul Gandhi at each of the oath-taking functions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, the Delhi High Court verdict sentencing Kumar for life eclipsed the celebrations. The conviction came 34 years after the riots that followed the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi and TV channels aired the news about Sajjan Kumar and subsequent reactions to it throughout the day. Congress leaders were busy fending off attacks from the BJP and other parties. Union Minister Arun Jaitley dubbed Kumar a "symbol" of the anti-Sikh "genocide" and said the country had never seen murders on a bigger scale than this. He also hit out at the opposition party for choosing Kamal Nath, claiming Sikhs consider him "culpable" in the violence against the community.But the Congress defended Kamal Nath, saying there is no case against him. It said Kumar's case should not be politicised and the law should take its own course. The party said Kumar had not been given any party post or ticket for decades. The Congress wanted to use the victory in the three states for a major show of strength ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi had taken a number of top opposition leaders along with him and was seen being photographed with them on the stage and travelling in a bus while going at the swearing-in venues. Those present at the swearing-ins included former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Devegowda, Sharad Pawar (NCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Sharad Yadav (LJD), Stalin and Kanimojhi (DMK), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) and TMC's Dinesh Trivedi. Besides, he also took Hemant Soren (JMM), Jiten Ram Manjhi (HAM), Babu Lal Marandi (JVM), PK Kunhalikutti (IUML), Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF), Raju Shetty (Swabhimani Paksha), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Jose K Mani (KCM) and NK Premchandran (RSP). The Congress is seeking to make 2019 polls a Modi versus all issue, and is hoping to unite all opposition parties to defeat the BJP. Gandhi also thanked the people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, for electing Congress governments and for believing in the party and vowed that they will fulfil their responsibilities. His remarks came after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel were sworn in as chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, in separation functions in the respective state capitals. "CM, Madhya Pradesh, waives farm loans. 1 done. 2 to go," he said, while referring to the promise of farm loan waiver. He later tweeted the order and said Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will follow suit. "Thanks to the people of Rajasthan for believing in the Congress. Congratulations to the leaders and workers of the Congress for the success of their struggle," he tweeted. "It is an honour for the Congress party to serve Rajasthan. We will fulfil our responsibility," he added. The Congress president also tweeted photographs from the swearing-in ceremony and of a bus in which top opposition leaders were seen sitting with him. "My greetings to people of Madhya Pradesh. You have given a big message by helping the Congress, which works on the path of honesty and love, emerge victorious. "You progress is our pledge. We will serve with all our dedication.Congratulations to Congress workers and leaders. May your voice remain loud and stron," he said in another tweet. "Thanks to the people of Chhattisgarh. We will now move shoulder-to-shoulder to build a new Chhattisgarh. The government will specially focus on farmers, youth and women. Heartfelt greetings to all the Congress workers who have helped in the victory of the party with their hard labour after tiding difficult times," he tweeted. PTI SKC RT