Sak Abrasives Inc. Acquires Buffalo Abrasives Inc.

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sak Abrasives Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sak Industries Private Ltd., announced its acquisition of Buffalo Abrasives Inc. located in Buffalo, New York, USA. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823261/Sak_Abrasives_Inc_Logo.jpg )Buffalo Abrasives is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels. The company has been a fourth-generation family-owned and family run business with a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Buffalo, New York. The company caters mainly to the North American market with distribution spread across the entire continental U.S. The company boasts of many loyal customers in the automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, steel and bearing industries. Commenting on the acquisition, Jeff Binkley, Co-founder and CEO - Buffalo Abrasives Inc said, "We are very excited to be partnering with such an innovative and talented company. Sak Abrasives offers additional capabilities, products and expertise to Buffalo Abrasives. It is gratifying that we can continue to have a significant manufacturing presence in North Tonawanda where it all began."Sak Abrasives is a division of Sak Industries Private Ltd. and manufactures a full range of industrial abrasives catering to the Indian and overseas markets. During the past 20 years, it has built an enviable base of loyal customers in the automotive, steel, fabrication, foundry, bearing, oil and gas industries. It has two manufacturing plants near Chennai and a Pan-India distribution with sales office in Noida, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Commenting on the acquisition, Kanika Krishna, COO - Sak Abrasives Inc said, "There is considerable value in a 'Made in USA' brand and our vision is to allow our customers across the globe the choice of products manufactured in different geographies with varying price/quality. We now have a 'Made in India' and 'Made in USA' option in our product offering."About Sak Abrasives Inc: Established in 1997, Sak Abrasives - A division of Sak Industries Private Limited has gained international recognition as a world-class producer of bonded, coated and super abrasive products. The company has put together its product offerings under the brand name of TOPLINE. With two large manufacturing facilities at Gummidipoondi near Chennai, from which Sak Abrasive products are shipped globally, products are manufactured under strict quality control and are certified to the highest industry standards of ISO 9001 and EN 12413. For more information, please visit http://www.sakabrasives.com.