Saksoft Profit After Tax (PAT) Increases by 98.72% Y-o-Y

CHENNAI, November 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Saksoft Limited (BSE: 590051) (NSE: SAKSOFT), reported its Q2 and half year results (ended on September 30, 2018) at its Board Meeting held on November 12, 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699009/Saksoft_Logo.jpg )Commenting on the results, Chairman & Managing Director, Aditya Krishna, said, "I am pleased to note we have recorded a strong growth this quarter. This is a result of persistent effort of the team and the focus of the company on the Digital offerings with Agile Teams. The share of revenues from our Top customers continue to increase being a testimony of our commitment, delivery and expertise." Review of financial performanceConsolidated Quarter Review (Q2 2018-19 vs. Q1 2018-19)Operating revenue increased by 8% to Rs 89.15 Cr in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 82.54 Crore in the previous quarter20.45% increase in operating EBITDA to Rs 13.90 Crore in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 11.54 Crore in the previous quarterPBT increased to Rs 14 Crore in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 10.69 Crore in the previous quarter, up by 30.96%PAT stood at Rs 9.32 Crore in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 6.96 Crore in the previous quarter, an increase of 33.90%Consolidated Quarter Yearly Review (Q2 2018-19 vs Q2 2017-18)Operating revenue increased by 32.11% to Rs 89.15 Cr in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 67.48 Crore in the corresponding quarter previous year53.59% increase in operating EBITDA to Rs 13.90 Crore in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 9.05 Crore in the corresponding quarter previous yearPBT increased to Rs 14 Crore in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 7.77 Crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, up by 80.18%PAT stood at Rs 9.32 Crore in Q2 2018-19 against Rs 4.69 Crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, an increase of 98.72%Consolidated Half Year Review (H1 2018-19 vs H1 2017-18)Operating revenue increased by 29.30% to Rs 171.70 Cr in H1 2018-19 against Rs 132.79 Crore in the corresponding period previous year50.44% increase in operating EBITDA to Rs 25.44 Crore in H1 2018-19 against Rs 16.91 Crore in the corresponding period previous yearPBT increased to Rs 24.69 Crore in H1 2018-19 against Rs 14.60 Crore in the corresponding period previous year, up by 69.10%PAT stood at Rs 16.29 Crore in H1 2018-19 against Rs 8.44 Crore in the corresponding period previous year, an increase of 93%FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS INR Crores Q2 FY18-19 Q1 FY18-19 Q2 FY17-18 H1-FY18-19 H1-FY17-18 Revenue 89.15 82.54 67.48 171.70 132.79 Operating EBITDA 13.90 11.54 9.05 25.44 16.91 Operating EBITDA % 15.59% 13.98% 13.41% 14.81% 12.73% PAT 9.32 6.96 4.69 16.29 8.44 PAT % 10.45% 8.43% 6.95% 9.48% 6.35%OPERATING METRICS Particulars H1 18-19 FY 17-18 1. REVENUE METRICS- % A. Revenue by Geo Americas 58% 58% Europe 29% 32% Asia/ Asia Pacific & Others 13% 9% B. Revenue Mix Onsite 51% 53% Offshore 49% 47% 2. CUSTOMER METRICS A. Client Metrics- No of clients/customers per Million Dollar ** >1 MN 5 5 >0.5Mn to 1Mn 8 7 B. Client's Contribution to Revenue Top 5 44% 42% Top 10 51% 49% Top 20 58% 57% 3. HEADCOUNT METRICS A. Headcount & Utilisation Total Employee Count 1067 1025 Technical 941 897 Support 126 128 B. Utilisation-IT Services Excluding trainees 84% 85% ** The numbers are based on the annualised figuresAbout Saksoft Limited:Saksoft Limited is a leading player in providing digital transformation solutions to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a niche technology specialist that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. In short, Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces.Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai (India), and has 12 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1000+ people. For more information, please visit www.saksoft.comSource: Saksoft Limited