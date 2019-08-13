Saksoft Q1Y20 EBITDA at Rs. 16.17 Crs, a Growth of 40.2% Y-o-Y

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) EBITDA at Rs. 16.17 Crs, a growth of 40.2% Y-o-Y | PAT (Before minority) at Rs. 9.51 Crs, a growth of 22.9% Y-o-YCHENNAI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft Limited (BSE: 590051) (NSE: SAKSOFT), announced its un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019.Commenting on the results and performance Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director of Saksoft Ltd. said:"The adoption of focused inch-wide, mile-deep positioning has strengthened our respect for specialisation. We are optimistic of sustaining our business momentum on account of a prudent selection of industry verticals in which we have chosen to be present."Financial & Operating Highlights Q1FY20 on Y-o-Y basis :Revenue Growth of 10.5% The Company recorded Revenue of Rs.91.19 Crs during Q1FY20, as against Rs.82.54 Crs in Q1FY19 a growth of 10.5% Revenue growth was primarily due to the strategy shift of working on a vertical based focus and dedicated team model with our customers EBITDA growth of 40.2% EBIDTA for Q1FY20 stood at Rs.16.17 Crs as compared to Rs.11.53 Crs for Q1FY19, a growth of 40.2% EBIDTA margins stood at 17.7% as compared to 14.0% an increase of 376 bps The EBITDA for Q1FY20 is higher by Rs 1.25 Crs on account of adoption of Ind AS 116 resulting in an impact of 1.37%Profitability growth of 22.9 % Net profit after tax (before minority interest) for Q1FY20 stood at Rs.9.51 Crs as compared to Rs.7.74 Crs for Q1 FY19, a growth of 22.9% The Company recorded a PAT margin (before minority interest) of 10.4% higher by 105 bps as compared to Q1FY19Saksoft's Structured Approach Saksoft will continue to focus on dedicated team model The target industry verticals will continue to be the chosen industry verticals with a thrust in the short to medium term on the Fintech, Transport & Logistics and Retail/ E-commerce Focus to increase revenue share from existing customers through account miningAbout Saksoft Limited Saksoft Limited is a leading player in providing digital transformation solutions to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a niche technology specialist that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces.Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai (India), and has 14 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1100+ people. For more information, please visit www.Saksoft.comSafe Harbor StatementStatements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699009/Saksoft_Logo.jpg PWRPWR