Salman, Kangana, Saina Nehwal attend Priyanka-Nick's wedding reception

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal were among those who Thursday attended the wedding reception of the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas here. After their big fat but intimate wedding as per Hindu and Christian traditions on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpurs Umaid Bhawan Palace, the couple hosted their third reception party, this time for the film fraternity. Salman's arrival at the reception party laid to rest rumours that the sudden exit of Priyanka from his forthcoming film 'Bharat' had soured ties between the two stars. Besides Salman, the attendees included Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Kajol, A R Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and Raveena Tandon among others.Fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla along with directors Apoorva Lakhia, Indra Kumar, Mukesh Bhatt, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra among others too attended the party. The venue- Taj Lands' End was decked up with shimmering lights and red and white flowers with Nick and Priyanka's initials 'NP' installed in the backdrop. For the evening, Priyanka wore pastel blue colour lehenga, while Nick looked dapper in a black suit. On Wednesday, the couple had hosted a reception for close family, friends and media persons at a suburban Juhu Hotel. Priyanka, 36 and Nick, 26, had their first grand reception in Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had graced the occasion. PTI KKP RHL