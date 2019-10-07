Salman Khan remembers Vinod Khanna as 'Dabangg 3' wraps shoot

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan paid tributes to veteran actor Vinod Khanna on the final day of the shoot of his upcoming film "Dabangg 3". Khanna, who passed away on April 27, 2017 at the age of 70, played the role of Chulbul Pandey's father Prajapati Pandey in the first two films in the "Dabangg" franchise, fronted by Salman. In a video, posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, the 53-year-old actor said the team of the film missed Khanna a lot. "Today was the last day for 'Dabangg 3' and we have packed up. The strange and the happy thing is that today is Vinod Khanna sir or Prajapati Panday sir's birthday and on the same day, coincidentally and fortunately we wrapped up shooting for 'Dabangg 3'," Salman said in a video featuring the full crew of the movie. "VK sir miss you and we have Pramod sir, your own brother to play you in 'Dabangg 3'. God bless you... We really miss you," he added.In June, the actor announced that Khanna's younger brother Pramod Khanna will be playing Prajapati Pandey in the much-awaited third film."Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhudheva, also features Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 20. PTI SHD RDSRDS